eBooks, blogs & whitepapers giving average results?

Boost your marketing with highly
converting calculators and viral quizzes.

play_arrow
play_arrow
play_arrow

Beautifully crafted templates

Get new customers with powerful and easy to configure interactive calculators and quizzes.
laptop frame

Why calculators outperform
ebooks & marketing Pages?

Add Real Value

Calculators
check_circle

Answer your customers most pressing questions.

V/S
Ebooks
gesture

Sure! But do people really have time to read?

V/S
Marketing Pages
clear

A marketing rant with click baits adds little value.

CONVERSION RATES

Calculators

High

Interactivity enhances conversion to over 40-50%

V/S
Ebooks

Uninspiring

No instant gratification only allows for 10-20%.

V/S
Marketing Pages

eh!

You have to work hard to get 3-8%

TRAFFIC

Calculators

INHERENTLY VIRAL

Personalized responses encourage sharing.

V/S
Ebooks

Average

They can get shared. But viral? Hardly!

V/S
Marketing Pages

Dead Cold

When was the last time you shared a landing page?

DATA

Calculators

RICH

Rich responses can help make sales more targeted.

V/S
Ebooks

Little

You can't do much with an email and name.

V/S
Marketing Pages

Little

When did you last submit a real email? ;)

Add Real Value

 
 

Conversion Rates

 
 

Traffic

 
 

Data

 
 

Calculators

check_circle

Answer your customers most pressing questions.

High

Interactivity enhances conversion to over 40-50%

Inherently Viral

Personalized responses encourage sharing.

Rich

Rich responses can help make target sales.

eBooks

gesture

Sure! But do people really have time to read.

Uninspiring

No instant gratification only allows for 10-20%.

Average

They can get shared. But viral? Probably not.

Little

You can't do much with an email and name.

Marketing Pages

clear

A marketing rant with click baits adds little value.

eh!

You have to work hard to get 3-8%

Dead Cold

When was the last time you shared a landing page?

Little

When did you last submit a real name, email?

Beautiful calculators and quizzes.
Without Developers.

Create beautiful experiences in minutes with our simple, yet powerful development studio.

Build Beautiful

format_paint Appealing Templates that Set Your UX Apart view_compact Showcase Your Brand with Quick Customizations developer_board Publish Within Minutes, with No IT Headache including Charts and Graphs

Publish Anywhere

public Publish on Your Domain or a URL of your choice. check_circle Embed Beautifully in Any App, Webpage or CMS. check_circle Present as a Pop-up or a Slide-in.

Boost Growth

timeline See record conversion rates with interactive lead generation forms. face Go viral with seamless Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin integrations.

Analyze & Improve

public Hyper-targeted Sales Outreach with Rich Customer Data check_circle Track Visits, Conversions and Traffic from Across All Channels check_circle Easily Integrate with Over 500 sales & marketing tools

Over 500 integrations

Easily Integrate with Over 500 sales & marketing tools

The Outgrow Magic

Get inspired by some of our most successful calculators & quizzes!

Check what our users have to say!